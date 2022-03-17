What’s On – 18-31 March

Thanks to Nita’s Makhanda Events WhatsApp group for these listings.
Friday 18 March
Afrofuzion: Music by RS, MBT and Freeweye
@ Infinity Lounge
7 pm
Live: Peace
@ Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street
7-9 pm
Undead Generation and Safety First
@ Slipstream Sportsbar, 19b New Street
9 pm
R50
Saturday 19 March
Parkrun
@ Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
8 am
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
Graeme College Rugby Day Festival
@ Somerset Field, Graeme College
8 am
Adults/ kids with no uniform – R50. School uniform – free entrance. Car – R200.
Evening Hike with Makhanda Wild Hikers’ Crew
Meet @ The Drostdy Arch, High Street. Destination Mountain Drive.
3 pm
Mzi: +27812494979
The Music Society of Makhanda: Laura Pauna (piano)
@ Kingswood College Chapel
7 pm
R100/ R80 pensioners/ R50 Tertiary students/ free to scholars and GMS season ticket holders
Ylizardy
@ Slipstream Sportsbar, 19b New Street
9 pm
R20
Sunday 20 March
Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew
Meet @ The Drostdy Arch, High Street
7 am
Mzi: +27812494979
Spiritual Realm
Two female vocalists
@ Slipstream Sportsbar, 19b New Street
5 pm
Monday 21 March (Public Holiday)
Sip & Paint
@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street
12 noon
Tinashe: +27648128300
Details: TBA
JS Bach’s Birthday Concert
@ Kingswood College Chapel
4.45 pm
Donations in aid of the Lebone Centre are welcome (but not compulsory)
Alke Bradfield: 0466036670 a.bradfield@kingswoodcollege.com
Tuesday 22 March*
Pub Quiz
Prizes for the winning team
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
6.30 pm for 7 pm start (2hrs)
R40/ person
The Addams Family: A new Musical Comedy
Family-friendly
@ St. Andrew’s College Drill Hall
7 pm – 8.30 pm
from R125
Wednesday 23 March
Digital Storytelling Exhibition: Makana
@ RUCE, 5 Prince Alfred Street
6.30 pm
Free
RSVP by 19 March – Thandi at socialinnovationhub.ru@gmail.com
The Addams Family: A new Musical Comedy
Family-friendly
@ St. Andrew’s College Drill Hall
7-8.30 pm
from R125
Karaoke
@ Slipstream Sportsbar, 19b New Street
9 pm – late
Free entry
Thursday 24 March
Book Launch: Serpent Crescent by Vivian de Klerk
@ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street
Starts 6 pm for 6.30 pm
RSVP: Type Bit.ly/serpentcrescent into your internet browser
Acoustic Café
@ The Vic, 8 New Street
6.30 pm
Details: TBA
The Addams Family: A new Musical Comedy
@ St. Andrew’s College Drill Hall
Family-friendly
@ St. Andrew’s College Drill Hall
7-8.30 pm
from R125
COMING SOON:
Saturday 26 March – Body Talk, 9 am to 1 pm, Natural Affinity Stones Hill Studio
Friday 25 – Saturday 26 March – The Addams Family: A new Musical Comedy @ St. Andrew’s College Drill Hall
Saturday 26 March – Easter Market @ PJ Olivier
Saturday 26 March – For the Love of Gin Tasting @ Hill Street Manor
Sunday 27 March – SPCA Open Day & Glow Walk @ SPCA
Monday 28 March – International Quiz (Rotary) @ The Graemian Centre
Friday 1 – Sunday 3 April – Bathurst Agricultural Show @ Bathurst