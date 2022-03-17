What’s On – 18-31 March

Thanks to Nita’s Makhanda Events WhatsApp group for these listings.

Friday 18 March

Afrofuzion: Music by RS, MBT and Freeweye

@ Infinity Lounge

7 pm

Live: Peace

@ Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street

7-9 pm

Undead Generation and Safety First

@ Slipstream Sportsbar, 19b New Street

9 pm

R50

Saturday 19 March

Parkrun

@ Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

8 am

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

Graeme College Rugby Day Festival

@ Somerset Field, Graeme College

8 am

Adults/ kids with no uniform – R50. School uniform – free entrance. Car – R200.

Evening Hike with Makhanda Wild Hikers’ Crew

Meet @ The Drostdy Arch, High Street. Destination Mountain Drive.

3 pm

Mzi: +27812494979

The Music Society of Makhanda: Laura Pauna (piano)

@ Kingswood College Chapel

7 pm

R100/ R80 pensioners/ R50 Tertiary students/ free to scholars and GMS season ticket holders

Ylizardy

@ Slipstream Sportsbar, 19b New Street

9 pm

R20

Sunday 20 March

Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew

Meet @ The Drostdy Arch, High Street

7 am

Mzi: +27812494979

Spiritual Realm

Two female vocalists

@ Slipstream Sportsbar, 19b New Street

5 pm

Monday 21 March (Public Holiday)

Sip & Paint

@ Mi Casa, 131 High Street

12 noon

Tinashe: +27648128300

Details: TBA

JS Bach’s Birthday Concert

@ Kingswood College Chapel

4.45 pm

Donations in aid of the Lebone Centre are welcome (but not compulsory)

Alke Bradfield: 0466036670 a.bradfield@kingswoodcollege.com

Tuesday 22 March*

Pub Quiz

Prizes for the winning team

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

6.30 pm for 7 pm start (2hrs)

R40/ person

The Addams Family: A new Musical Comedy

Family-friendly

@ St. Andrew’s College Drill Hall

7 pm – 8.30 pm

from R125

Wednesday 23 March

Digital Storytelling Exhibition: Makana

@ RUCE, 5 Prince Alfred Street

6.30 pm

Free

RSVP by 19 March – Thandi at socialinnovationhub.ru@gmail.com

The Addams Family: A new Musical Comedy

Family-friendly

@ St. Andrew’s College Drill Hall

7-8.30 pm

from R125

Karaoke

@ Slipstream Sportsbar, 19b New Street

9 pm – late

Free entry

Thursday 24 March

Book Launch: Serpent Crescent by Vivian de Klerk

@ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street

Starts 6 pm for 6.30 pm

RSVP: Type Bit.ly/serpentcrescent into your internet browser

Acoustic Café

@ The Vic, 8 New Street

6.30 pm

Details: TBA

The Addams Family: A new Musical Comedy

@ St. Andrew’s College Drill Hall

Family-friendly

@ St. Andrew’s College Drill Hall

7-8.30 pm

from R125

COMING SOON:

Saturday 26 March – Body Talk, 9 am to 1 pm, Natural Affinity Stones Hill Studio

Friday 25 – Saturday 26 March – The Addams Family: A new Musical Comedy @ St. Andrew’s College Drill Hall

Saturday 26 March – Easter Market @ PJ Olivier

Saturday 26 March – For the Love of Gin Tasting @ Hill Street Manor

Sunday 27 March – SPCA Open Day & Glow Walk @ SPCA

Monday 28 March – International Quiz (Rotary) @ The Graemian Centre

Friday 1 – Sunday 3 April – Bathurst Agricultural Show @ Bathurst