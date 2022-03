Jim Cambray recorded 12.1mm rainfall in Park Road for the week 10-16 March.

“There were two very disappointing days with good rains forecast, and we received 0.1mm!!” Jim said.

Paul Maylam received marginally less – 11.3 mm – in Cathcart Street this past week.

Temperatures for the week ranged from a cool 13 to a warm 32 Celcius.