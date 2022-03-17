The Black Tiger’s claws are fully extended

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

Local boxing champion Mzoxolo “Black Tiger” Ndwayana is in great shape ahead of his fight on Saturday.

Ndwayana faces Namibian-based champion Charles Shinima in their WBO Africa Welterweight clash. Shinima will enjoy home ground advantage at the Helao Nafidi Hall.

Speaking from Namibia, the Ndwayana camp sounded optimistic ahead of this clash. Black Tiger said that there would only be one winner at the of Saturday’s fight, and that will be the new champion.

Ndwayana’s trainer and father, Bulelani, a former professional boxer, said, “We have prepared very well for this fight, and we are ready to take the fight to Shinima. We noticed that he knocked his opponents out in his last eight fights and has not gone beyond the fourth round.

“We don’t know if he will be able to go the distance with us because we have trained for the full twelve rounds.”

This will be a good test for our local champion, and local boxing lovers will be fully behind the Tiger.