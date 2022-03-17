Salem take double honours at Pineapple

By CHESLEY DANIELS

The 118th Annual Kowie Toyota Pineapple Tournament in Port Alfred saw Salem 1st and Salem 2nds crowned the Champions of Section A and Section B for 2022, respectively.

The prestigious and popular tournament is well-supported by many across the province. This year was even bigger and better, with more sponsors on board.

Cricketers across the province competed in the spirit of profound sportsmanship and camaraderie.

The GCB cricketers never disappoint when it comes to this tournament, and their level of competitiveness is always very high.

Salem 1st continued their sublime form this season as GCB 1st League Winners and Champs by adding this tournament to their trophy cabinet. They are now the holders of the most Pineapple wins with (23), followed by Port Alfred with (21) and Cuylerville (20).

Salem Cricket Club claimed further bragging rights with their 2nd XI winning the B Section as well.

The semi-finals of the A Section saw Salem beat Grahamstown Invitation XI while Cuylerville beat Rhodes.

The B Section saw Salem 2nds beat Cuylerville and Station Hill beat Port Alfred in their Derby Encounter.

The A Section final

Cuylerville batted first against Salem at the Country Club and scored 139 all out. Salem bowled exceptionally well and put the Shaw Park outfit under pressure. Salem batsmen came out guns blazing and knocked the target off with three wickets down, winning by an impressive seven wickets in front of a packed ground.

A SECTION PLATE FINAL

Southwell 1st 178

Sidbury 1st 180/5

Sidbury won by five wickets

B SECTION FINAL

Salem 2nds 185

Station Hill 131

Salem won by 54 runs

B SECTION PLATE FINAL

Sidbury 2nds 290

Tiger Titans 142

Sidbury won by 148 runs

B SECTION SHIELD FINAL

Southwell 2nds 346/6

Shrews 279

Southwell won by 67 runs

INVITATION LEAGUE FINAL

Gypsies 327

Bethesda 328/8

Bethesda won by two wickets

President of Kowie Toyota Pineapple Tournament Dave Duncan applauded the section winners and the overall competitiveness and success during the tournament.

“I feel it was a huge success; the wholehearted joy and friendliness shown by the sponsors, the players and the public was amazing.

“Everything went off incredibly well, including the weather. There were no negative incidents to speak of, and many new friendships were forged between the teams and spectators.

“Things to improve? The country club’s pitch and field need to be worked on, and the tournament committee has undertaken to ensure this is done before next year with the help of Greg Hayes and Peter Muzzel,” Duncan said.

Individual honours

David Blenkisop – Highest Batting Aggregate (309 runs)

David Blenkinsop – Most Promising Player

Steven Gornal – Best All Rounder

Nic Zimmerman – Highest Batting Average (102.1)

Zakes Simanga – Highest Score (206)

Sipho Saki – Most Wickets (17)