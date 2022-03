Inspired by the Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew, our Postgraduate Diploma student journalists, Zimkita Linyana (second left) and Ovayo Milisa Novukela (front) and two Rhodes postdocs, Maria Zirra (left) and Linda Khumalo (right), did a little exploring last weekend.

Here are a few photographs taken by them.

Maria Zirra (left), Zimkita Linyana (second left), Ovayo Milisa Novukela (front) and Linda Khumalo (right) pause their exploring for a selfie. Photo: Ovayo Milisa Novukela.

Mesmerising and rolling hills. Photo: Zimkita Linyana