Masicule! Let’s arise and sing, Makhanda!

Masicule! 2022 lifted Makhanda from its Covid-induced slumber on rapturous waves of sound and motion at the Monument’s Guy Butler Theatre on Sunday 13 March and Monday 14 March.

Youth from 10 local schools and two tertiary institutions performed a joyful and moving programme to enthralled sold-out audiences.

The opening number Yele Yele Masicule performed by the Masicule massed choir provided a blast of energy that remained undimmed for over two hours.

The concert was a timely reawakening of the city’s soul.

Standouts included the Khutliso Daniels Senior Secondary School Choir rendition of an African medley conducted by Lonwabo Sandi and a spine-tingling performance from perennial favourites the Victoria Girls High School Choir, conducted by Sibusiso Mkhize.

Mkhize also conducted newcomers the Eastcape Midlands College Choir and participated in a spirited version of O Sole Mio by the six-man Tenors in Tuxes.

Kutlwano Kepadisa conducted a combined choir for schools with no choir of their own, and the Nelson Mandela Bay University Choir was the first out-of-town choir to perform at Masicule.

Renowned artist-activist and FNB Vita Award Winner, Sibongile Mngoma, brought the house down with a rousing version of Brenda Fassie’s Black President with the considerable backing of the Masicule! massed choir.

Several audience members noted that their Covid-19 masks were wet with tears (of joy) by the end of the evening.

Masicule’s fame has travelled far and wide across the globe. Listen to this 2020 BBC radio documentary about The City That Sings.

The Victoria Girls High School choir conducted by Sibusiso Mkhize. Photo: Salena Fourie

Photo: Salena Fourie

Photo: Salena Fourie

Photo: Salena Fourie

Photo: Ivory Collins

Photo: Ivory Collins