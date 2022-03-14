Trending
The Bathurst Book Fair is back

Dear editor,

We have gone two long years without our favourite bookfair – two years too long!

We have a date set for Sunday, 1 May this year. Subject to adequate support, and of course excluding the possibility of another lockdown, we intend to plan for a bookfair this year.

If you are selling out-of-print books, postcards and other paper ephemera, or vinyl, then this is for you. Also, there may be space for local authors and publishers.

All parties desirous of taking selling space in this year’s event should contact us by email soonest at aesop@fables.co.za

We will provide more information soon.

Regards,
Ian Balchin

Mary Riley, with her Alpacas, at the 2019 Bathurst Book Fair. Mary hosted a children’s story corner that year. Photo: Marian Whitehead

