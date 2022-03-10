What’s on: 11-26 March

Thanks to Nita’s Makhanda Events WhatsApp group for these listings.
Friday 11 March
Live: Dave Glover
@ Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street
18:00 – 21:00
Emcimbini 3.0: Soft life Party
@ 37 on New
19:00
R40/ R30 presold – 0739037264
Table Too: Mexican
Pop up. Take-aways and sit down.
Booking Essential
Dinner 19:30 for 20:00
R190/ person
Bring your own drinks
Junitha 0826718558
Michele 0839602366
junitha@geenet.co.za
Saturday 12 March
Parkrun @ Bot Gardens
08:00
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
The Thrift Market
Clothes. Accessories. Décor. Food. Jewelry. Coffee. Music. Picnics
@ LA Café (Old Provost)
10:00 – 14:00
Evening Hike with Makhanda Wild Hikers’ Crew
Meet @ The Drostdy Arch, High Street. Destination Mountain Drive.
15:00
Mzi: +27812494979
Table Too: Mexican
Pop up. Take-aways and sit down.
Booking Essential
Dinner 19:30 for 20:00
R190/ person
Bring your own drinks
Junitha 0826718558
Michele 0839602366
junitha@geenet.co.za
The Return of the Walters Clan
R&B. Jazz. Reggae. Pop.
@ Slipstream Sportsbar
20:00
R50
Sunday 13 March
Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew
Meet @ The Drostdy Arch, High Street
07:00
Mzi: +27812494979
Summer Sunset Concert on Lords (in aid of the Sunshine Coast Hospice)
Concert band, Choirs, Strings, Marimbas and a grand band finale. Cash bar 15:30 – 18:00
@ City Lords Field (Wyvern), Kingswood College
16:00
R40/ Children under 13 years: R20
Bookings 0466036670 or a.bradfield@kingswoodcollege.com
Bring blankets, chairs and picnic baskets.
Masicule 2022 – Presented by the National Arts Festival
Guest Artist: Sibongile Mngoma
Celebrating the voices of Makhanda
@ The Guy Butler Theatre, Monument
16:30
R50/ R40 (Concession)
Book online: www.webtickets.co.za
Monday 14 March
Masicule 2022 – Presented by the National Arts Festival
Guest Artist: Sibongile Mngoma
Celebrating the voices of Makhanda
@ The Guy Butler Theatre, Monument
19:00
R50 (Full Price)/ R40 (Concession)
Book online: www.webtickets.co.za
Tuesday 15 March
Neil Aggett Memorial Lecture – 2022
Guest speaker: Zapiro
“Makhanda Forever:
standing up against injustice”
@ Kingswood College Chapel
14:30
RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdrD1MCMvT9xwuNb5dXdnWsDt1VIJSCiBvdBRl4A3B5KATFZw/viewform
Pub Quiz
Prizes for the winning team
@ The Rat & Parrot
18:30 for 19:00 start (2hrs)
R40/ person
Wednesday 16 March
Karaoke
@ Slipstream Sportsbar
21:00 – late
Free entry
Coming soon
19 March – Graeme College Rugby Day Festival @ Somerset Field, Graeme College
19 March – The Music Society of Makhanda: Laura Pauna (piano) @
Kingswood College Chapel
22 – 26 March – The Addams Family: A new Musical Comedy @ St. Andrew’s College Drill Hall
24 March – Book Launch: Serpent Crescent by Vivian de Klerk @ Amazwi
26 March – Easter Market @ PJ Olivier
26 March – For the Love of Gin tasting @ Hill Street Manor