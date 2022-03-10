What’s on: 11-26 March

Thanks to Nita’s Makhanda Events WhatsApp group for these listings.

Friday 11 March

Live: Dave Glover

@ Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street

18:00 – 21:00

Emcimbini 3.0: Soft life Party

@ 37 on New

19:00

R40/ R30 presold – 0739037264

Table Too: Mexican

Pop up. Take-aways and sit down.

Booking Essential

Dinner 19:30 for 20:00

R190/ person

Bring your own drinks

Junitha 0826718558

Michele 0839602366

junitha@geenet.co.za

Saturday 12 March

Parkrun @ Bot Gardens

08:00

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

The Thrift Market

Clothes. Accessories. Décor. Food. Jewelry. Coffee. Music. Picnics

@ LA Café (Old Provost)

10:00 – 14:00

Evening Hike with Makhanda Wild Hikers’ Crew

Meet @ The Drostdy Arch, High Street. Destination Mountain Drive.

15:00

Mzi: +27812494979

The Return of the Walters Clan

R&B. Jazz. Reggae. Pop.

@ Slipstream Sportsbar

20:00

R50

Sunday 13 March

Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew

Meet @ The Drostdy Arch, High Street

07:00

Mzi: +27812494979

Summer Sunset Concert on Lords (in aid of the Sunshine Coast Hospice)

Concert band, Choirs, Strings, Marimbas and a grand band finale. Cash bar 15:30 – 18:00

@ City Lords Field (Wyvern), Kingswood College

16:00

R40/ Children under 13 years: R20

Bookings 0466036670 or a.bradfield@kingswoodcollege.com

Bring blankets, chairs and picnic baskets.

Masicule 2022 – Presented by the National Arts Festival

Guest Artist: Sibongile Mngoma

Celebrating the voices of Makhanda

@ The Guy Butler Theatre, Monument

16:30

R50/ R40 (Concession)

Book online: www.webtickets.co.za

Monday 14 March

Masicule 2022 – Presented by the National Arts Festival

Guest Artist: Sibongile Mngoma

Celebrating the voices of Makhanda

@ The Guy Butler Theatre, Monument

19:00

R50 (Full Price)/ R40 (Concession)

Book online: www.webtickets.co.za

Tuesday 15 March

Neil Aggett Memorial Lecture – 2022

Guest speaker: Zapiro

“Makhanda Forever:

standing up against injustice”

@ Kingswood College Chapel

14:30

RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdrD1MCMvT9xwuNb5dXdnWsDt1VIJSCiBvdBRl4A3B5KATFZw/viewform

Pub Quiz

Prizes for the winning team

@ The Rat & Parrot

18:30 for 19:00 start (2hrs)

R40/ person

Wednesday 16 March

Karaoke

@ Slipstream Sportsbar

21:00 – late

Free entry

Coming soon

19 March – Graeme College Rugby Day Festival @ Somerset Field, Graeme College

19 March – The Music Society of Makhanda: Laura Pauna (piano) @

Kingswood College Chapel

22 – 26 March – The Addams Family: A new Musical Comedy @ St. Andrew’s College Drill Hall

24 March – Book Launch: Serpent Crescent by Vivian de Klerk @ Amazwi

26 March – Easter Market @ PJ Olivier

26 March – For the Love of Gin tasting @ Hill Street Manor