Weekly rainfall report – 3-9 March

For the week 3-9 March 2022, Paul Maylam reported a 19.3 mm at Cathcart Street.

“Not bad, but much more needed as we head towards the dry season,” Paul commented.

Jim Cambray recorded a little less – 14.4mm – in Park Road. “The garden is still drying out – nice thunderstorms would be welcome,” he said.

Temperatures ranged from 14-29C.

Some decent rainfall is being predicted for the night of Sunday 15 March and through the day on Monday, 14 March.

Meanwhile, above-average rainfall is predicted for March – rainfall could be 40% above ‘normal’.

However, the long-range outlook for April-June is sadly less optimistic – 40% below ‘normal’.