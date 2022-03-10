LETTER: Full marks to Rhodes and Judge Lowe

Dear editor,

Nowadays good news is not as common as one would like it to be, and when it arises, it should therefore be given louder than ordinary applause.

I refer specifically to the High Court’s dismissal of the recent challenge to Rhodes’s vaccine mandate. I am amongst those who believe the challenge is best seen as a gesture of juvenile and foolish look-at-me exhibitionism, and it’s no surprise that it appears to have originated within a sector of the University. ‘Freedom’ is an appealing but complex and dangerous concept.

Full marks to the University for having taken this vertebrate stance in the first place, to Grocott’s for supporting it, and to Judge Lowe for having ruled in favour of it. It represents a victory for informed common sense.

Sirion Robertson