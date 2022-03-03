Support the SD card campaign

By STAFF REPORTER

Walk the education journey with a 2022 Makhanda Matric by contributing a resource for a pupil.

Grade 12 is a crucial time in one’s education. The 2022 Matrics are still feeling the effects of the devastating Covid-19 pandemic, learning materials are scarce, and internet access is hard to come by. Schools are still suffering significant disruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SD Card Drive raises funds to buy SD cards and load them with relevant study materials for the 2022 matrics from non-fee-paying schools in Makhanda.

Our goal is to raise enough money to supply each matric learner with one personalized SD card to support their study programme for the year.

Fund an SD card to support a Makhanda matric

These cards will be loaded with learning materials tailored to each pupil’s subjects. Pupils will be able to use the SD card with their smartphones (or their caregivers) to access material while working from home/school during their matric year. Pupils can reload the SD card with materials for further education or training after school.

The 2021 SD Card Campaign was highly successful. The target of 520 SD funded cards was met. The cards were loaded with personalized content and hand-delivered to each child at the following secondary schools: Ntsika, Nombulelo, Mary Waters, Nyaluza. This was done in partnership with students from the School of Journalism (who are willing to work with us again).

A 32 Gig SD card costs R110. Please contribute by depositing funds to reach our target of 520 cards – RUCE and Journalism will do the rest.

Deposits can be made to:

Rhodes University

First National Bank

Branch: 210717

Acc No: 62145503076

Reference: CE SD Card (and your name and surname)

Please send proof of payment to Thulani at t.dandile@ru.ac.za – its important that you do this so we can thank you!

This initiative is part of the Rhodes University Vice Chancellor’s Education initiative. For more information about this campaign, contact Thandiswa Nqowana (t.nqowana@ru.ac.za).

