Sign up for the ISEA creative writing course

The popular ISEA creative writing course is back!

If you are looking for more creativity and fresh writing approaches, this is for you. Through fun writing exercises, you will learn how to give and receive critical feedback, how to edit your work, and how to get published.

Starting on 8 March, the 2022 course of 15 weekly two-hour sessions on Tuesdays from 6 pm to 8 pm will be facilitated by published writers Mangaliso Buzani, Marike Beyers, and Crystal Warren.

For further info, email c.leff@ru.ac.za