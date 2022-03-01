Makhanda citizens call for peace in Ukraine

By TOTO TSARNEBA

On Monday, a group of concerned locals protested Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine and called on fellow citizens to join their 1-2 pm lunch hour protests this week outside the Cathedral of St Michael and St George.

Rhodes University Emeritus History Professor Paul Maylam said this was the first invasion of one European country by another since the second world war and was a “symptom of a humans’ failure as a thinking animal”.

Among the protestors, draped in the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag, were the Makana Citizens Front members, Rhodes academics and other citizens. Maylam said their goal was to achieve peace. “War should be avoided because innocent people are being killed,” Maylam said.

Organiser Philip Machanick said the group felt for the people of Ukraine, “including the students and other South Africans who are there”.