Innovative Parking4Parcels project ‘exceptionally well received’

Food4Futures-Ithemba Le Kamva offers the public booklets of Parking4Parcels tickets in denominations of R5, R10, R15, and R20 for distribution to car guards and other needy people in the city.

Food4Futures’s Christopher Leach said the tickets are a convenient substitute for cash. Fewer people carry cash with them as transactions are performed with electronic banking cards.

Also, many people are apprehensive about giving cash tips, concerned the money will be used to finance substance abuse.

The tickets can be purchased and redeemed at the Food4Futures venue at 2 Dundas Street, from Monday to Friday, 9 am to 1 pm.

The parcels are produced at cost, and Food4Futures makes no profit from the project.

Grahamstown Properties subsidise the printing of the tickets.

“Because we purchase in bulk, the actual value of the food in each parcel is significantly higher than the face value of the ticket,” Leach said.

“The project has been exceptionally well received by both the public and the car guards. Due to a successful test period, we intend to pursue this project.

“We have been seeing a radical rise in the number of people who are in dire need of assistance.

We strive to help all we can and give people hope for the future and a means to support themselves while they get back on their feet, and we rely heavily on help from our community to do this,” he said.

“Thank you to everyone who has been supporting our Parking4Parcels initiative! If you find that you have started to run out of Parking4Parcel tickets, please remember to get in touch with us to renew your supply and keep helping us help our community.”

About Food4Futures-Ithemba Le Kamva

Food4Futures is a Makhanda-based NPO with a primary focus on hunger alleviation. They supply food parcels to families who cannot adequately feed themselves by distributing grocery parcels every second week from the Dundas Street premises.

If you’d like to partner with them, you can find them at 2 Dundas Street, Grahamstown/Makhanda.

Mary Birt – 083 651 0067

Christopher Leach – 073 625 4748

Bank Account Details: