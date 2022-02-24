EP Rural Grahamstown ready for CSA week

By CHESLEY DANIELS

The Eastern Province Rural Grahamstown Cricket has named a strong squad for the Annual Cricket South (CSA) Rural Coastal Tournament in Oudshoorn (SWD) from 24-28 February 2022.

The contingent consists of 13 players, a coach and a manager.

The Participating Unions will be SWD (Host), EP Rural Grahamstown, EP Midlands, Border Aloes, Border Country, Border Villages, Kei, Boland.

The top team will be declared the winner of the Coastal Week after completing the tournament. Two 50 over matches and four T20 matches will be played during the CSA Week. A SA Rural Team will also be selected to participate in the SA Super Cup Competition.

EP Rural Grahamstown fixtures:

Vs SWD Vs Kei Vs Border Villages (T20) Vs Boland (T20) Vs EP Midlands (T20) Vs Kei (T20)

EP Rural Grahamstown cricket squad for CSA Rural Week:

Buster Brotherton – (Salem) Adrian Wright – (Rhodes, wkt) Nic Wilmot – (Salem, wkt) Ruwayne Wayno Brooks – (Willows) Tando Ngcete – (Willows, capt) Duane Brown – (Willows) Cariston Haarhoff – (Willows) Liam Agnew – (Willows) Mthunzi Antoni – (Makana Sona) Lakhanya Sam – (Makana Sona) Odwa Xonxa – (Makana Sona) Brian Ngugi – (Rhodes) Bradley Van Heerden – (Rhodes)

Coach: Melville Daniels – (Willows)

Manager: Chesley Daniels – (Willows)