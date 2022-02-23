Rewriting Makana’s narrative

To communicate its new look and services, Makana Tourism will officially launch its new brand on 26 and 27 February 2022 by celebrating its community, arts and culture, local cuisine, and appreciation of its local attractions.

This comes after months of consultation and research and serves as a way to re-write the narrative after the region has faced an intense period with several businesses struggling or closing down and further the decrease of inbound international travellers during the Covid-19 period.

The launch will take place at one of the region’s popular attractions, The Monument, in the form of a two-day market. Expect a culture trip that will feature:

Delicious street eats and desserts

Craft beer and gin, and superb wine

Freshly brewed coffee

A variety of organic produce

Locally made arts and crafts

Beauty and thrift clothing

Vehicle displays

Live music and entertainment for children.

Date and Times

Saturday, 26 February: 11 am to 3 pm

Sunday, 27 February 2022: 9 am – 1 pm

Venue

The Monument, Makhanda

What is Makana Tourism?

Makana Tourism was established in 1960 as Grahamstown Publicity Association and is a PBO/NGO entity that promotes Makhanda and the surrounding district.

The Makana region is made up of the City of Makhanda and the nearby towns of Alicedale and Riebeek East and the quaint villages of Fort Brown, Salem, Seven Fountains and Sidbury, under the umbrella of Makana Municipality in the Eastern Cape, South Africa. The Makana region forms part of the Sarah Baartman District Municipality.