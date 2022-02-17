Addressing feelings of emptiness

By SHANNON SKAE, health and life coach at Revive with Shan

Many of us go through daily tasks with our heads in the sand, just trying to survive. We suppress our emotions and trauma, rather than express them. We then often turn to sometimes not healthy ways – such as excessive drinking, eating, or overworking – to distract ourselves from difficult and painful emotions. This does not help us feel any better but instead fuels the emptiness.

Why do we feel this emptiness?

It is often a sign or message that we have reached a point of stagnation in our lives. This can come from an unfulfilling job where we do not feel like we are advancing or are being mistreated by our employer or colleagues. It can also come from a lack of close friendships and self-compassion or finding ourselves in toxic relationships.

The feeling of emptiness can also signify that we need love and care. We seek love and care sometimes in the wrong places or from people who are not necessarily good for us. As human beings, we are driven by feeling accepted by others. But what we need to do is find a way to love and accept ourselves first so that when we seek love and care from others, we know what we deserve.

If we know that we are feeling empty or that a part of our lives is stagnant, it is often overwhelming to identify where the emptiness is rooted. The wheel of life can help us see what needs nourishment in our lives.

The wheel of life.

If you view the wheel of life, you will see ten areas identified. As an exercise, you can work through each area and give each site a score out of ten. One being very stagnant/not focused and ten being fully nourished. Going through this exercise can help you identify areas that need care, and you may be surprised to find that you did not realise that you needed to focus on an area. It is helpful to do this exercise regularly to check in with yourself and your life.

How to nourish your life:

Focus on creating goals Meditate Exercise Figure out your priorities and desires Educate yourself Ask for professional help if needed Seek advice from a friend

It might seem overwhelming at first, especially if you feel empty and burnt out. Still, it can be healing and ultimately fulfilling to understand which areas in your life need care and nourishment. If you need assistance working through the Wheel of Life or finding a way back to a nourishing and healthy relationship with yourself, I am happy to assist you. You can reach me at revivewithshan@gmail.com.