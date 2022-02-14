Six armed men rob game lodge staff and guests in Committees Drift

Six armed men invaded a game lodge on Saturday night and held a family and guests at gunpoint close to the N2 outside Committees Drift, about 30km east of Makhanda.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said three of the six men brandished firearms and ushered the lodge owner into his bedroom at about 8.55 pm. “The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and his firearm with ammunition. During the incident, a guest’s firearm was also robbed,” Nkohli said.

The lodge owner alleged that he and his family were sitting on the patio when the men stormed into the premises and held them at gunpoint.

No one was injured during the incident. A case of house robbery was opened for further investigation. The six suspects are still at large.

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer George Cook, on 084 648 1749. The information may also be shared anonymously via Crime Stop number 08600 10 111.