Who do I talk to about service delivery?

Makhanda is experiencing yet another period of sustained service delivery turbulence. Email the relevant director and cc the manager and your ward councillor if you would like to report a service delivery issue. Please find these contact details below.

Democratic Alliance Ward 4 councillor Geoff Embling is allocating ticket numbers to complaints in his area. The complaints get logged, and if nothing is done, he promises to follow up on them—the purpose of using emails to keep a paper trail of all complaints reported to municipal officials.

Embling has undertaken to update a spreadsheet with dates reported, the issue, its ticket number, who it was reported to, who it was reported by, and any additional information. “This data will help to keep the administration (municipal officials) to account,” he states on his Ward 4 service delivery WhatsApp group.

If you don’t have a similar reporting system in your ward, perhaps you could suggest that your ward councillor set one up?

Contacts for your municipal officials

Municipal Manager: Moppo Mene Phone: 046 6036132, 0834550171 email m.mene@makana.gov.za Engineering, infrastructure, water, sewage Asanda Gidana (director) Phone: 082 4345255 Email: agidana@makana.gov.za Gubevu Maduna (manager) Phone: 073 7323047 Email: gmaduna@makana.gov.za Roads and storm drains Asanda Gidana (director) Phone: 082 4345255 Email: agidana@makana.gov.za Azola Temani (manager) Phone: 083 3521066 Email: atembani@makana.gov.za Social services, parks, refuse, health, traffic, fire Kelello Makgoka (director) Phone: 063 0592244 Email: kelellom@makana.gov.za Yanga Yongile (refuse manager) Phone 071 7753600 Jeff Budaza (parks manager) Phone: 0798887832 EEmail jeffbudaza@makana.gov.za Electricity, street lights Asanda Gidana (director) Phone: 082 4345255 Email: agidana@makana.gov.za Xhanti Bokwe (manager) Phone: 083 3354843 Email: xhantibokwe@makana.gov.za Mzomhle Radu (manager) Phone: 073 7695107 Email: MzomhleRadu@makana.gov.za Nocwaka Nontela Phone: 073 5771523 Meter readings (electricity and water) Michelle Jacobs email michellejacobs@makana.gov.za Zovuyo Dyaloyi email zdyaloy@makana.gov.za Information provided by DA Ward 4 councillor, Geoff Embling

Contacts for your councillors

Ward councillors (14) Ward Organisation Name Address Cellphone Email 1 ANC Phumelele Peter 601 Riebeeck East 078 7946992 Pphumelela561@gmail.com 2 ANC Mphumzi Xonxa 288 ‘A’ Xinto Street 082 9321304 ramiexonxa@yahoo.com 3 ANC Zanekhaya Hoyi 11261 Ext 10 078 2859179 andilehoyi@yahoo.com 4 DA Geoff Embling 27 Cross Street 072 8851422 geoffembling@gmail.com 5 ANC Gcobisa Mene 23 Mtati Street, Joza 078 2048522 gbmene@yahoo.com 6 ANC Vuyani Nezi 554 Ext 6 Joza 083 3377754 vuyaniijezzz@gmail.com 7 ANC Lunga Masinda 4 X Street Tantyi 073 9047315 8 DA Carolyn Clark 11 Worcester Street 074 6188747 cary@imaginet.co.za 9 ANC Thozamile Yaka 10 ANC Zodwa Cetu 10 Victoria Road 072 8851422 cetuzodwa@gmail.com 11 ANC Sakhiwo Zono 4607 Ext 7 063 0646048 sakhiwozono@gmail.com 12 ANC Mzobanzi Nkwentsha 56 De Beers House, Prince Alfred Street 078 1437349 Mzobanzimzobanzi1@gmail.com 13 ANC Wandisile Matina 52 Farmerfield 076 9930660 Wandisilematina8@gmail.com 14 Independent Vuyani Nesi 235 Gojela Street, Alicedale 071 9875678 078 126 5684 nfdamba@gmail.com Proportional representation councillors (13) PR DA Brian Jackson 10 Jackson Street 083 7680193 eccapass@yahoo.com PR DA Gladman Madyo 5100 Hlalani Location 072 2610237 xolanimadyo@gmail.com PR DA Luvuyo Sizani 148 Extension 5 072 3147079 luvrandyrod@gmail.com PR MCF Jonathan Walton 16 Seymour Street 060 9210809 083 6587097 PR MCF Jane Bradshaw 2a Pear Lane, West Hill 083 5429555 janebradshaw@gmail.com PR MCF Philip Machanick 51 Market Street 078 8823918 contact@makana-citizen-front.org.za PR MCF Kungeka Mashiane 40 ‘O’ Street 060 6662636 kungekamashiane@gmail.com PR MCF Lungile Mxube 315 ‘B’ Street, Joza 083 6436405 PR EFF Nzamo Booysen 534 Kwanomzamo location 060 4787037 Mzamobooysen42@gmail.com PR EFF Anelisa Bentele 46 Ncame Street, Joza 082 5558374 anelisabentele@gmail.com PR ANC Yandiswa Vara 175 Ext 5 078 2425110 yvara@makana.gov.za PR ANC Thandolwethu Vayo PR ANC Mthuthuzeli Matyumza 222 ‘B’ Street, Joza 071 8953426 mmatyumza@makana.gov.za Information provided by the Makana Residents Association (MRA)

What if I am not sure who my ward councillor is?

Take a look at the ward maps below. If you are still not sure, you can find out by entering your South African identity number here: https://www.elections.org.za/pw/Voter/Who-Is-My-Ward-Councillor

Citizens can attend portfolio meetings

Members of the public are allowed to join portfolio meetings and listen to what the directors and managers of relevant departments respond to questions asked by councillors. The public is allowed access to the agendas too. If anyone is interested in reading agendas, looking at statistics of money spent on various projects, or attending meetings, please email your ward councillor.

The duties and responsibilities of councillors

Councillors are accountable to the community. They must report at least quarterly to constituencies on the municipality’s performance. The speaker also plays a role in monitoring the degree to which councillors’ are open and accountable towards the community.

Municipalities are obliged by the Systems Act to have complaints procedures in place. It is suggested that the speaker deals with complaints lodged against councillors by community members. They could chair a complaints committee of councillors. Mthuthuzeli Matyumza is the Makana Municipality speaker (071 8953426 and mmatyumza@makana.gov.za).



The Structures Act states that the speaker must ensure compliance in the council and council committees of the Code of Conduct. This means that the speaker must have a system of communication with the chairpersons of all council committees, including portfolio committees, the mayoral committee and ad hoc committees on Code of Conduct issues. These chairpersons should inform the speaker of the problems related to the Code of Conduct. An example is the attendance by councillors of committee meetings.

The integrity of the council and councillors relates to their freedom of speech in the council. But it also deals with ensuring that councillors are enabled and assisted in their responsibilities as public representatives. This may entail dedicated administrative support to councillors to assist them in exercising their duties.

The Code of Conduct prohibits councillors from using their privileges for private gain or improperly benefitting another person. The speaker must implement and enforce this Code of Conduct. Therefore, it is suggested that the speaker’s office be involved in setting policy on council facilities and monitoring councillors’ use of their privileges.

Ward 2