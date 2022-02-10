Trending

Who do I talk to about service delivery?

0
By on Civic, Municipality, OUR TOWN, Politics

Makhanda is experiencing yet another period of sustained service delivery turbulence. Email the relevant director and cc the manager and your ward councillor if you would like to report a service delivery issue. Please find these contact details below.

Democratic Alliance Ward 4 councillor Geoff Embling is allocating ticket numbers to complaints in his area. The complaints get logged, and if nothing is done, he promises to follow up on them—the purpose of using emails to keep a paper trail of all complaints reported to municipal officials.

Embling has undertaken to update a spreadsheet with dates reported, the issue, its ticket number, who it was reported to, who it was reported by, and any additional information. “This data will help to keep the administration (municipal officials) to account,” he states on his Ward 4 service delivery WhatsApp group.

If you don’t have a similar reporting system in your ward, perhaps you could suggest that your ward councillor set one up?

Contacts for your municipal officials

Municipal Manager: Moppo Mene Phone: 046 6036132, 0834550171 email m.mene@makana.gov.za
Engineering, infrastructure, water, sewageAsanda Gidana (director) Phone: 082 4345255 Email: agidana@makana.gov.zaGubevu Maduna (manager) Phone: 073 7323047 Email: gmaduna@makana.gov.za
Roads and storm drainsAsanda Gidana (director) Phone: 082 4345255 Email: agidana@makana.gov.zaAzola Temani (manager) Phone: 083 3521066 Email: atembani@makana.gov.za
Social services, parks, refuse, health, traffic, fireKelello Makgoka (director) Phone: 063 0592244 Email: kelellom@makana.gov.zaYanga Yongile (refuse manager) Phone 071 7753600   Jeff Budaza (parks manager) Phone: 0798887832 EEmail jeffbudaza@makana.gov.za
Electricity, street lightsAsanda Gidana (director) Phone: 082 4345255 Email: agidana@makana.gov.za   Xhanti Bokwe (manager) Phone: 083 3354843 Email: xhantibokwe@makana.gov.za    Mzomhle Radu (manager) Phone: 073 7695107 Email: MzomhleRadu@makana.gov.za   Nocwaka Nontela Phone: 073 5771523    
Meter readings (electricity and water)Michelle Jacobs email michellejacobs@makana.gov.zaZovuyo Dyaloyi email zdyaloy@makana.gov.za  
Information provided by DA Ward 4 councillor, Geoff Embling

Contacts for your councillors

Ward councillors (14)
WardOrganisationNameAddressCellphoneEmail
1ANCPhumelele Peter601 Riebeeck East078 7946992Pphumelela561@gmail.com
2ANCMphumzi Xonxa288 ‘A’ Xinto Street082 9321304ramiexonxa@yahoo.com
3ANCZanekhaya Hoyi11261 Ext 10078 2859179andilehoyi@yahoo.com
4DAGeoff Embling27 Cross Street072 8851422geoffembling@gmail.com
5ANCGcobisa Mene23 Mtati Street, Joza078 2048522gbmene@yahoo.com
6ANCVuyani Nezi554 Ext 6 Joza083 3377754vuyaniijezzz@gmail.com
7ANCLunga Masinda4 X Street Tantyi073 9047315 
8DACarolyn Clark11 Worcester Street074 6188747cary@imaginet.co.za
9ANCThozamile Yaka   
10ANCZodwa Cetu10 Victoria Road072 8851422cetuzodwa@gmail.com
11ANCSakhiwo Zono4607 Ext 7063 0646048sakhiwozono@gmail.com
12ANCMzobanzi Nkwentsha56 De Beers House, Prince Alfred Street078 1437349Mzobanzimzobanzi1@gmail.com
13ANCWandisile Matina52 Farmerfield076 9930660Wandisilematina8@gmail.com
14IndependentVuyani Nesi235 Gojela Street, Alicedale071 9875678 078 126 5684nfdamba@gmail.com
Proportional representation councillors (13)
PRDABrian Jackson10 Jackson Street083 7680193eccapass@yahoo.com
PRDAGladman Madyo5100 Hlalani Location072 2610237xolanimadyo@gmail.com
PRDALuvuyo Sizani148 Extension 5072 3147079luvrandyrod@gmail.com
PRMCFJonathan Walton16 Seymour Street060 9210809 083 6587097 
PRMCFJane Bradshaw2a Pear Lane, West Hill083 5429555janebradshaw@gmail.com
PRMCFPhilip Machanick51 Market Street078 8823918contact@makana-citizen-front.org.za
PRMCFKungeka Mashiane40 ‘O’ Street060 6662636kungekamashiane@gmail.com
PRMCFLungile Mxube315 ‘B’ Street, Joza083 6436405 
PREFFNzamo Booysen534 Kwanomzamo location060 4787037Mzamobooysen42@gmail.com
PREFFAnelisa Bentele46 Ncame Street, Joza082 5558374anelisabentele@gmail.com
PRANCYandiswa Vara175 Ext 5078 2425110yvara@makana.gov.za
PRANCThandolwethu Vayo   
PRANCMthuthuzeli Matyumza222 ‘B’ Street, Joza071 8953426mmatyumza@makana.gov.za
Information provided by the Makana Residents Association (MRA)

What if I am not sure who my ward councillor is?

Take a look at the ward maps below. If you are still not sure, you can find out by entering your South African identity number here: https://www.elections.org.za/pw/Voter/Who-Is-My-Ward-Councillor

Citizens can attend portfolio meetings

Members of the public are allowed to join portfolio meetings and listen to what the directors and managers of relevant departments respond to questions asked by councillors. The public is allowed access to the agendas too. If anyone is interested in reading agendas, looking at statistics of money spent on various projects, or attending meetings, please email your ward councillor.

The duties and responsibilities of councillors

Councillors are accountable to the community. They must report at least quarterly to constituencies on the municipality’s performance. The speaker also plays a role in monitoring the degree to which councillors’ are open and accountable towards the community.

Municipalities are obliged by the Systems Act to have complaints procedures in place. It is suggested that the speaker deals with complaints lodged against councillors by community members. They could chair a complaints committee of councillors. Mthuthuzeli Matyumza is the Makana Municipality speaker (071 8953426 and mmatyumza@makana.gov.za).

The Structures Act states that the speaker must ensure compliance in the council and council committees of the Code of Conduct. This means that the speaker must have a system of communication with the chairpersons of all council committees, including portfolio committees, the mayoral committee and ad hoc committees on Code of Conduct issues. These chairpersons should inform the speaker of the problems related to the Code of Conduct. An example is the attendance by councillors of committee meetings.

The integrity of the council and councillors relates to their freedom of speech in the council. But it also deals with ensuring that councillors are enabled and assisted in their responsibilities as public representatives. This may entail dedicated administrative support to councillors to assist them in exercising their duties.

The Code of Conduct prohibits councillors from using their privileges for private gain or improperly benefitting another person. The speaker must implement and enforce this Code of Conduct. Therefore, it is suggested that the speaker’s office be involved in setting policy on council facilities and monitoring councillors’ use of their privileges.

Ward 2
Ward 3

Related Posts

Leave A Reply