Jim Cambray reported 20.7mm of rainfall in Park Road for the week 3-9 February 2022, with temperatures ranging from 15C to a hot 33C.

Most of the rain, 16.5mm, fell during a terrific thunderstorm on the 6th.

Paul Maylam reported quite a bit less from Cathcart Street in Sunnyside “(rather than ‘rainyside’)” – 14.7mm measured, 10mm from the thunderstorm.