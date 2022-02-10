Kowie United win second derby

By CHESLEY DANIELS

Kowie United claimed bragging rights as the top rugby team in Port Alfred when they beat Ndlambe Tigers for the second time in their local Derby encounter on Saturday. The return fixture was played at Nonzamo High School Ground in Nemato, where Kowie United narrowly defeated the host 11-7.

Although Kowie United went into the match as overwhelming favourites, it was never easy in the return fixture away from home. Tigers were a completely different outfit from the last game, where Kowie won 32-7. Tigers were more determined, and their forwards took charge in the rainy weather.

It was a close encounter, very physical as expected, and the game was played in a good spirit. The wet weather conditions made it very difficult for both teams, with the slippery ball leading to many enforced errors. Both teams scored one tries each, with the points of Kowie coming from Marcel May (try) and Mason Brooks (two penalties)

Kowie United Head Coach Stuart Abrahams was again a happy man, lauding his players for their tremendous effort and the supporters who rallied behind his team.

“Today was indeed a very closed encounter in the rain and wet conditions as both teams tried to run with the ball, but the ball was very slippery, and it made it difficult. It was once again an excellent Derby encounter and credit to Tigers, who came hard at us. It was very physical where Tigers forwards came at us hard the whole time, but my guys stuck to their guns and, in the end, pulled it through. We are looking forward to the 2022 rugby season, and it’s back to the drawing board where we want to rectify our mistakes and learn from them. I am indeed a very proud coach.”