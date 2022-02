Jim Cambray recorded 54.4mm of rain for January 2022 in Park Road, which is below the average of 62.2mm and also the median of 60.3mm.

His maximum recorded January rainfall was 113.5mm in 1994. The minimum of 26mm was in 2003.

The weekly rainfall for 27 January to 2 February was 13mm in Park Road, 9mm in Cathcart Street, and 9.7mm in Grant Street.

The temperatures for that week ranged from 13.5-33C.

Around 10mm fell in St Aiden’s Avenue during the ‘unscheduled’ storm on Sunday 6 February.