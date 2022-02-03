CENSUS2022 deadline extended to 5 February

By STAFF REPORTER

The closing date for #CENSUS2022 Household Registration has been extended to 5 February 2022 to allow more respondents to select their preferred mode to be counted during Census 2022.

StatsSA is conducting its 10-year population census. You can register online and fill out the forms yourself. They will then not come to your home. This is a safer option because criminals can now come knocking and say they are from StatsSA.

You can choose whether to provide your data online, by telephone, or by home visit. But you must register on the website before 5 February. They are going to collect Feb / March data. They ask for your name and address, phone number and email address for registration. It was pretty quick to do that. Distribute to others who will also want to register.

Register on https://getcounted.statssa.gov.za